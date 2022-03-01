SLEC Deputation Agreement highlights Spirit Lake Nation Signing Ceremony

ST. MICHAEL – Spirit Lake Casino & Resort bustled more than usual on Feb. 23. The reasoning, however, did not come from the slot machines and table games. Instead, the significance came from the Special Law Enforcement Commission (SLEC) Deputation Agreement signed Tuesday afternoon at the location.

The agreement deputized state and local law enforcement officers from seven different agencies. The agreement will authorize those deputized to assist the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) in its duties to provide law enforcement services and enforce federal laws within the Spirit Lake Reservation. The agreement involved the BIA, Spirit Lake Nation, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Benson County Sheriff’s Office, Eddy County Sheriff’s Office and City of Devils Lake Police Department.

“It is very important for the community at large, both on the Spirit Lake Nation and in the surrounding communities,” Interim U.S. Attorney Nick Chase said. “I think that is evidenced by the fact that everybody willingly came to the table.”

As part of the District of North Dakota, Chase helped facilitate the meeting. To Chase, the agreement allows jurisdictions to “follow the crime” from start to finish. With increased collaboration between jurisdictions, Chase believes this will help solve and prevent crimes and, in turn, help communities feel safer.

“I think there is a lot of hope in the room,” Chase said. “I think that the agreement is a great first step. It is now up to all of us to deliver and improve. There is such an obvious goal. There are a lot of people who are different who have different goals, but this one goal of making the community in that area safer is the shared mission. I am confident that everybody is going to work diligently to accomplish that.”

Signatories of the SLEC Agreement included Douglas Yankton Sr. (Spirit Lake), Joseph Knowski (City of Devils Lake Police Department), Steve Nelson (Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office), Ethan Rode (Benson County Sheriff’s Office), Paul Lies (Eddy County Sheriff’s Office), Tino Lopez (BIA) and North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

