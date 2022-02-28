Sanford Devils Lake Clinic set to open March 1

Nathan Aamodt

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Focus will be on primary care and specialty outreach

DEVILS LAKE – The Sanford Health Devils Lake Clinic is opening its doors on Tuesday, March 1. To schedule an appointment, call 701-544-7000 or visit sanfordhealth.org.

Services at the clinic will include family medicine, cardiology, dermatology and physical therapy. The clinic will have lab and imaging services on site. The new Sanford clinic will be located on the Eventide campus, 620 14th Ave. NE.

“We are excited the day is finally near and we can open up our doors to our patients and the Devils Lake community,” said Justin Stromme, senior director of clinic operations at Sanford Health. “This hits home from me as I am from Devils Lake, and I can’t wait to provide the city with the high-level of health care it deserves. It is important for Sanford to provide our patients with great health care close to home.”

Sanford has had a great response in building its Devils Lake team. Providers at Sanford Devils Lake include:

Elson Lim, MD, family medicine

Angela Dugan, PA, family medicine

Brady Junes, MD, family medicine (weekly outreach)

Lisa Jamsa-Tollefson, family medicine (monthly outreach)

Yassar Almanseer, MD, cardiology (monthly outreach)

Ryan Stromme, DPT, physical therapy

Marleigh Lybeck, DPT physical therapy

Rebecca Schulz, NP, dermatology (weekly outreach)

Sanford Health has a long history of steadily growing its primary and specialty care services in North Dakota. The Devils Lake region is an area looking to expand its role as a hub for medical care, which makes getting to the doctor easier. Sanford’s medical centers in Fargo and Bismarck are two of the four major hubs for the nation’s largest rural health care system. In addition, Sanford has invested in clinics and critical access hospitals in smaller communities throughout North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, including a new clinic opening in Grand Forks, N.D. in August 2021.