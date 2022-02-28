North Dakota’s Gateway to Science facility will now have a science center deck

Judy Sauter

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

MANDAN – With a shared focus on supporting thriving communities and workforce development, North Dakota’s Gateway to Science (NDGTS) and Marathon Petroleum’s Mandan Refinery have teamed up to positively impact North Dakota’s future through science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

“Gateway to science is increasing our community presence through the building of our new, dynamic facility,” said NDGTS Executive Director Beth Demke. “Marathon continues to be a steadfast corporate partner, most recently stepping up to fund the construction of more than 3,500 square feet of deck space, which furthers the reality that we’re building a state-of-the-art science center in North Dakota.”

The deck will wrap around the science center’s south exhibits’ gallery and look west over the Missouri River toward the refinery. It will provide additional learning space and event space at the facility.

Cameron Thoroughman, Mandan Refinery human resources manager and NDGTS board member, indicated at today’s check presentation celebration that, once constructed, the facility will inspire the discovery of STEM for generations to come through hands-on experiences at the innovative learning hub.

“Our funding of the science center’s deck addition is just one way we are showing up to support this important project,” said Thoroughman. “At Marathon, we’re in the business of enhancing life’s possibilities, and this new science center will do just that for children and families in our community, region and state for decades to come.”

NDGTS’s current facility, located north of Bismarck State College, includes 2,500 square feet of exhibit area and no classrooms, which limits the center’s capabilities. The new science center, being built on the college campus, will have 13,700 square feet of gallery space, equaling more than 5 times the room for exhibits.

The new exhibits’ gallery will include interactive features and will tell the story of innovation and opportunity in North Dakota with exhibits on energy, agriculture, health care, transportation and more. Construction on the new facility is currently underway, while the current science center remains open.

“As we eagerly anticipate the completion of construction and the grand opening of our new facility, we’re continuing to ‘inspire the scientist in everyone’ in the meantime,” said Demke. “As part of our Free Family Day seasonal events, also made possible by Marathon, we’re inviting our community to visit the current science center this Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, for fun and free educational activities for all ages.

About North Dakota’s Gateway to Science

NDGTS has been igniting a passion for STEM for 27 years and is the state’s hands-on science center. It is located in the Frances Leach High Prairie Arts & Science Complex, 1810 Schafer Street in Bismarck, ND. In addition to an interactive exhibits’ gallery, the NDGTS offers STEM educational outreach programs serving people of all ages, delivering out-of-school time clubs, camps, free family events, workshops and STEM programs to schools and communities statewide. The hands-on gallery is open Monday through Thursday noon. to 6 p.m., Friday noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the NDGTS website at gatewaytoscience.org or call 701-258-1975.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Mandan Refinery

The Mandan Refinery began operations in 1954 and currently has a crude oil refining capacity of 71,000 barrels per calendar day (bpcd). The refinery processes primarily sweet domestic crude oil from North Dakota and manufactures gasoline, distillates, propane and heavy fuel oil. Refined products are shipped via truck and rail.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation’s largest refining system. MPC’s marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.