Devils Lake Public Schools reaches out to community for Facilities Community Survey

DEVILS LAKE - The Devils Lake School Board is asking for community assistance as it works to evaluate the district’s needs and consider possible solutions for the community.

"We invite you to participate in our facilities community survey, which will be mailed to all district households," Superintendent Matt Bakke said in a statement.

The district said the survey survey is open until Friday, March 18th , 2022 and can be completed online or by paper and then mailed back to the district office. This survey is anonymous and takes about 10 minutes to complete.

"Your feedback is valuable and will be used by the Devils Lake School Board to plan for the future, to evaluate solutions that meet district needs, be financially responsible, and move the community forward," Bakke said.

The district said a summary of the survey results will be shared with the School Board at a future meeting this year.

The district will be having a public meeting at the Central Middle School gymnasium on Thursday, March 3rd from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. to answer your questions about the survey.

If you have any additional comments, questions, or would like to request additional copies of the survey please contact Matt Bakke, Superintendent for Devils Lake Public Schools, at matt.bakke@dlschools.org.