Crash survivor shares her story to inspire others to always drive sober

Lauren Bjork, Safety Public Information Program Manager

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

STATEWIDE, N.D. – Dickinson native Shayna Monson is sharing her story of survival to deter others from driving impaired during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign from March 1 through March 31.

A new campaign from the North Dakota Department of Transportation describes how Shayna is eager to get back to living independently after her vehicle was hit by an impaired driver nearly seven years ago. The crash killed her two passengers and left Shayna with a traumatic brain injury.

The crash took away so much from so many, but Shayna is determined to let her story be a reminder to drivers to consistently make the choice to drive free from impairment.

“I’m asking everyone to always drive sober or please find a sober ride,” said Shayna.

Alcohol and drug-related crashes are 100% preventable, yet alcohol is a factor in about 41% of fatal crashes annually.

This campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.