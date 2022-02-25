What's on the shelf at Lake Region Public Library?

DEVILS LAKE - The Lake Region Public Library has announced they are seeking motivated and friendly candidates for our part-time Circulation Assistant position.

The position will pay $15.00/hour, up to 29 hours per week with a flexible schedule. People who are interested in the position may email a resume and letter of interest to Maddie Cummings, Director of Outreach & Innovation, at lakeregionpl@gmail.com. The library is also looking for a board member for the Public Library Board.

Librarian’s Pick-of-the-Week: The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb The story follows Ray McMillian, whose dream The Lake Region Public Library is hiring! is to become a world-class professional violinist. When he discovers that his great-great-grandfather's beat-up old fiddle is a priceless Stradivarius, all his dreams suddenly seem within reach. But on the eve of his renowned and cutthroat Tchaikovsky Competition, the violin is stolen and a ransom note for $5 million is left in its place. Will Ray find this treasured instrument before it's too late? Find this and many more great reads on our New Arrivals shelf today!

Preschool Story Time Suggested ages: 3-5. Younger children are welcomed. Must be accompanied by an adult. Story time will consist of a variety of songs, finger plays, stories, projects, and time to explore. Each week’s activities will vary depending on the theme for the week. Tuesdays from 11:00 -11:45 am Wednesday from 9:30- 10:15 am Theme for February 22 & 23: “Dinosaurs” Theme for February 26: “Dinosaurs”

Lake Region Public Library Board meeting: March 8 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom and in person at the Library Community Room. All are welcome to attend.