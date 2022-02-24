Thompson memorial golf tournament set for March 5

K. William Boyer and Bob McWilliams

Devils Lake Daily Journal

GRAND FORKS - Altru Family YMCA is hosting the Debbie Thompson Memorial Indoor Golf Tournament on Saturday, March 5 at Albatross Indoor Golf Club in Grand Forks. Tee time is set for 10:00 am.

The annual event celebrates the life and memory of past YMCA CEO Debbie Thompson who lost her 17-year battle with cancer on December 27, 2018. Teams/players may sign up at Altru Family YMCA member services. Competitors, spectators and friends are welcome.

Proceeds will benefit the YMCA Partner of Youth Financial Scholarship program.

Teams are comprised of two people. Cost is $75 per person. Sponsorship are available for: simulator; longest drive, closest to the pin and break the glass.

For more information contact: bmcwilliams@gfymca.org