FirstLink offers two in-person Mental Health First Trainings in March

Participants must register by Friday, March 4

DEVILS LAKE - Mental Health First Aid is an interactive workshop where participants will learn how to identify, understand and respond to mental health or substance use challenges in adults.

According to the programs website, the workshop builds mental health literacy and provides an action plan that teaches people to safely identify and address mental health or substance use challenges. This training uses a blended format. Participants must complete two hours of online, pre-course work independently before the in-person training. Participants will about risk factors and warning signs for a range of mental health needs. Attendees will also learn about A 5-step action plan to help an individual in crisis connect with professional care and the professional, peer, social and self-help resources available to help someone with a mental health need.

Preregistration is required.

The workshop will be held Wednesday, March 16 from 9:00 AM-3:30 PM in Devils Lake, and Thursday, March 17 from 9:00 AM-3:30 PM Bottineau.

The trainings are being offered free of charge to the public through apartnership with NDSU Extension, supported by ND Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Center Grant (USDA-NIFA).

Those interested may register at https://firstlink.regfox.com/mhfa-316-devils-lake or https://firstlink.regfox.com/mhfa-317-bottineau.

