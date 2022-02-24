Kelly Mead and K. William Boyer

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake’s Blood Drive Brings in 35 Volunteers

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – The Devils Lake community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on February 11 at the Elks Lodge which helped collect a total of 37 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 35 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 31 individuals were able to successfully donate at the Vitalant blood drive on February 11. A total of six donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were two people who volunteered for the first time!

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Andy Wakeford, who coordinated the drive, the Elks Lodge which sponsored the blood drive and provided the location, as well as others who assisted with the drive: Denise Garske, Dennis & Cathy Olson, & Dustin Wolf Exalted Ruler.

Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of, is that the need for blood never ceases. Blood is only useable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season. Winter has challenges with the threat of weather/travel and planning, but the winter weather is no wonderland for hospital patients who depend on blood to keep them healthy and alive.

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.donors.vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points. The next blood drive is planned to be held on: March 8 at the Devils Lake Armory.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically taking less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health