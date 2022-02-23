Devils Lake Scouts host Blue & Gold Banquet

Andy Wakeford

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Devils Lake Cub Scout Pack 3028 celebrated the 112th Birthday of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) on Tuesday, February 8th. Approximately 35 scouts plus parents and family members attended the event at the Masonic Temple in Devils Lake. The event is two-fold: A recognition of scout achievements and a 'birthday party' for the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Scouting was founded and incorporated on this very day in 1910.

Scouts were awarded various belt loops in their dens. These loops signify achievements in a variety of activities including outdoor activities, safety exercises, building and leadership projects.

Scouts in their second year of Webelo status will advance on to the next level, Scouting BSA, by completing the Arrow of Light. This is a significant milestone in scouting recognizing multiple achievements by scouts.

A special thanks to The Devils Lake American Legion Post 24. Their financial contribution to the pack has purchased uniforms for the scouts as well as sent numerous scouts to Winter Camp at Camp Wilderness in Park Rapids, MN last month. Post 24 Commander Jack Volk is pictured with Cub Master Courtney Holden and the Scouts new flag. Thanks as well to ND American Legion Commander Steve Anderson for his attendance and addressing the Scouts.

Finally, the grand prize for the night was awarded to Scout Brock Sateren. He was awarded a prize for finding the ‘mystery home’, a secret home holding a prize during the Scouts annual popcorn sales event in the fall. Brock is pictured with Dale Musgrave from the Fargo Scouts Office.

Pack 3028 of Devils Lake would like to thank the staff of the Masonic Temple including Director Mary Lundy for their generous use of space this year. The Scouts also held a Halloween event there this fall, too. For more photos, visit: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.1084716528766896&type=3 or search Facebook for Devils Lake Cub Scout Pack 3028.