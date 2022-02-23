ALTRU FAMILY YMCA PRESENTS ANNUAL AWARDS

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Special Feature

Grand Forks - The Altru Family YMCA held its Annual Meeting on February 17, 2022.

During the meeting, President and CEO Bob McWilliams presented “YMCA Program of the Year” and “Debbie Thompson Volunteer of the Year” awards. Sidney Wagner, Youth Development Director, and her staff were awarded Program of the Year for YMCA Swim Lessons. Even through the pandemic, the program saw an increase of over 60% in participation while Wagner and her caring staff saw many repeat swimmers.

Jason Kalt, a Y member, was recipient of the “Debbie Thompson Volunteer of the Year” award for his dedication to the Y by helping in multiple areas including computer technology and multiple community events.

“The Altru Family YMCA is very fortunate to have Sidney and Jason on our Y team,” said McWilliams. “By supporting the Y, they are helping to improve the quality of life in our community.”