Altru Medical dismisses Dr. Steven Weiser as president effective immediately

GRAND FORKS - Altru Health System’s Board of Directors have announced that effective immediately, Dr. Steven Weiser is no longer with Altru Medical.

Staff was informed of the change shortly before noon Tuesday in a memo that also which also reiterated employees of the upcoming arrival of Todd Forkel, the incoming CEO, on Feb. 28.

The board announced that Dr. Joshua Deere will join the executive leadership team as interim chief medical officer, a previously vacant position, assuming oversight of the medical practice. Dr. Deere has been a physician leader at Altru for eleven years, serving as chair of family medicine for four years and most recently as medical director of primary care for seven years. He has practiced as a primary care physician at Altru since 2009.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Deere join the executive team,” Karen Thingelstad, chair of Altru’s Board of Directors, said. “His commitment to high-quality patient care, experience in leadership and dedication to the community aligns well with the strategic direction of the organization. Altru’s Board is excited for the future of our regional health system under the strong, vibrant leadership of Todd, Dr. Deere and the entire executive team.”

Thingelstad said the decision to severe ties with Weiser was made "in the best interest of the organization,” and thanked Dr. Weiser for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors. Altru said they will not immediately fill the position to allow a thoughtful review of the role.

Weiser's dismissal is not the firs time an abrupt and unexpected change has occured in leadership within the company. CEO Brad Wehe and CFO Sara Lusignan were fired by the health system’s board in February 2020. Weiser was just elected to serve as the Chairman of the North Dakota Hospital Association where he has been serving on the board of directors since February 2020. He was installed Jan. 28 as the chair of its 11-member board of directors.