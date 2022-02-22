Community Shout Out: Gate City Bank promotes Heidi Becker

DEVILS LAKE– Heidi Becker has been promoted to AVP, Retail Manager, Universal Lender at Gate City Bank. She previously served as Universal Loan Officer and Personal Loan Officer.

Originally from Devils Lake, Becker studied liberal arts at Lake Region State College, as well as business administration at Mayville State University.

Outside of work, Heidi is a current board member for Lake Region State Community College Foundation and was a past president for Devils Lake Optimist Club. In her free time, she enjoys cooking, spending time at her lake lot and being with family.

Please join Devils Lake Daily Journal in congratulating Becker on her achievement.