PTK conducts school supply drive

Sandy Hageness

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BOTTINEAU - Dakota College at Bottineau’s honor society Phi Theta Kappa Chapter of Beta Rho Eta conducted a school supply drive to support a need identified by the Bottineau Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).

Bottineau PTO shared that often towards the middle of the school year, teachers need frequently used items in the classroom. These shortages include; crayons, expo markers, scissors and Clorox cleaning wipes. As a member of PTO and PTK Chapter Advisor, Dr. Zahra Moss offered a possible solution. “Before letting the PTO spend funds to purchase and gift these items to teachers, I thought that this would be a great opportunity to encourage leadership and student led initiatives from PTK members on campus.” PTK Chapter officer Katelyn Muchowski designed a flyer and sent it to all faculty and staff on Dakota College campus. The campus was asked to engage with the community and donate in support of the elementary school supply drive.

There was more $25 in cash donations, and two boxes full of essential items for the elementary classrooms. PTK members endeavored to promote awareness of the needs of elementary teachers and the desire of Bottineau PTO to support them. The PTK chapter of Beta Rho Eta was chartered in 2009 at Dakota College. The attached photo is of two student PTK members; Dale Kjorstad, Williston and Karlee Schmitt, Hazen.