Sports Shout Out: Devils Lake Lady Fire Birds

DEVILS LAKE - Community photographer Lori Stubbe was with the Lady Firebirds in their matches against Minot and Fargo last week to give a "Community Shout Out: Sports Edition" salute to the lady firebirds.

Devils Lake (ND) varsity basketball team won Saturday's home conference game against Fargo South (Fargo, ND) by a score of 73-53. The team lost the Feb. 17 Thursday home non-conference game against Minot (ND) by a score of 85-66.

Currently the team has a overall 11 win to-11 lose rating as of February 21.