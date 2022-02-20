New minor offered at NDSU

Brynn Rawlings

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

FARGO – Pushing your boundaries and exploring possibilities. That’s what NDSU’s creative writing minor is all about.

The program encourages students to be flexible, innovative thinkers who can clearly communicate their ideas. Whether it is through poetry, storytelling, personal essay or a memoir, students can express themselves as they learn skills in close reading and the analysis of literary texts.

The minor includes a sequence of seven courses to develop design thinking, project management skills, analytic abilities, writing skills and an understanding of creative processes.

More:NDSU launches new Dual Credit program

“Our creative writing minor is a good marriage with any major. It shows the ability to convey ideas and to think outside the box,” said Jamee Larson, senior lecturer of English. “Beyond that, creative writing is a way to make sense of world, to figure out who you are and what you believe in. I encourage my students to be creative, let things go and see what happens.”

Creative writing skills are highly regarded by employers in any field that values original thought. That’s evident by the fact that the program has students majoring in such varied subject areas as music, theatre, visual arts, engineering, architecture and psychology.

“Creative writing is a therapeutic outlet for me. When I took the Introduction to Creative Writing course, I wasn’t confident in my writing; I was very insecure,” said Kayla Jones, a senior psychology major from St. Louis, who is minoring in creative writing. “Now, I see my writing as a way to connect with people.”

Jones recently was invited to present a spoken word piece during the North Dakota Human Rights Film Festival. It was an opportunity, she said, that would not have happened without her minor in creative writing.

“The professors are so passionate – that’s what I like most about the department. They are always so encouraging about your writing instead of critiquing it,” said Jones, who hopes someday to be a psychologist with her own firm concentrating on assisting urban youth. She plans to continue writing during her career, focusing on mental health issues.

The minor is open to students with any major.