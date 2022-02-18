State Snowmobile Trail App Released

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK – Gov. Burgum has declared February 2022 Winter Recreation Month, and a new state snowmobile trail app gives users one way to celebrate North Dakota has 13 state snowmobile trails totaling just over 2,800 miles. Snowmobile enthusiasts can now download the Snowmobile North Dakota app to track trips, track current location on a trail using GPS, get updates on trail conditions, locate nearby amenities, and save and load itineraries.

The mobile app was developed in partnership with the North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department and Snowmobile North Dakota. The basic version is free to download on both Apple and Android products and does not require data usage. More features are available by upgrading to the pro version.

The new interactive trail map is also available online via desktop computer for riders to learn more about what the state snowmobile trails have to offer. The online version includes the same trail status features and amenity icons as the mobile app, and also has a Plan Your Trip function providing turn-by-turn directions and total mileage from point A to point B as selected by the user. Online trail maps and current trail conditions can be found at www.snowmobilend.org/.

Snowmobiling isn't the only way to celebrate Winter Recreation Month. North Dakota's diverse landscape and unique climate make for endless opportunities to enjoy recreation in February. Hiking, sledding, fat tire biking, cross-country skiing, kick sledding and snowshoeing are all great ways to get outdoors.

Winter recreation isn't just for enjoyment, it is also great for your mental and physical health. Studies have shown that spending time outdoors in the winter helps reduce stress. In addition, exposure to sunlight helps maintain healthy vitamin D levels, which reduces seasonal affective disorder and gives you more energy. The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department would also like to remind visitors that there is still time to participate in the statewide 12 Months-12 Hikes Challenge, which offers another great way to stay active in the winter.

The state snowmobile trails are open December 1 through April, providing that the trail has a minimum of four inches of packed snow. Trails are maintained by members of Snowmobile North Dakota.

The mission of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to offer a diversity of recreation opportunities and sustainably manage resources.