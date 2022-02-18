Lake Region State’s Marketing students place well at competition

Erin Wood

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - LRSC Collegiate DECA had an outstanding performance at the 2022 ND State Collegiate DECA Conference held at the Holiday Inn in Fargo on Sunday, February 13th, and Monday, February 14th.

Six of the seven students that competed at the conference qualified for the International Career & Development Conference to be held in Baltimore, Maryland in April.

Braden Fee, Sam McKay, and Shannon Beecroft placed first in the Advertising Campaign prepared event. Gavin Brown and Kinzley Knutson placed first in the Marketing Communications team event.

Gavin Brown placed second in the Marketing Management individual event. Sam McKay and Shannon Beecroft placed second in the Business-to-Business Marketing team event.

Tommy Nikolaisen placed third in the Hotel and Lodging individual event.

Kinzley Knutson placed fourth in the Restaurant & Food Service Management individual event. Braden Fee and Tommy Nikolaisen placed fourth in the Event Planning team event.

Also competing at the state conference for LRSC was Garrett Mongeon. The LRSC DECA chapter is advised by Cindy Brown.