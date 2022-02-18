Department of Human Services offices in Devils Lake, Grafton, Grand Forks and Rolla are closed today

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Department of Human Services offices in Devils Lake and Grand Forks and satellite offices in Grafton and Rolla are closed today, Feb. 18, due to hazardous weather conditions. The department’s Fargo offices closed at noon today.

People experiencing a behavioral health crisis should call 211 for immediate help. The crisis line is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and holidays.

AFFECTED OFFICES:

Devils Lake/Rolla region: Lake Region Human Service Center in Devils Lake, its satellite office in Rolla and the regional child support and vocational rehabilitation offices in Devils Lake are closed today.

Fargo region: Southeast Human Service Center and the regional child support and vocational rehabilitation offices in Fargo closed at noon today.

Grand Forks/Grafton region: Northeast Human Service Center in Grand Forks, its satellite office in Grafton and the regional child support and vocational rehabilitation offices in Grand Forks are closed today.