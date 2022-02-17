Spring enrollment down at Lake Region State College

Erin Wood

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Lake Region State College has released its spring enrollment report. The LRSC Registrar’s Office reports 1,558 students for the Spring 2022 term, down from 1,758 in Spring 2021.

“The college is continuing to see results from the uncertainties of COVID-19. Students appear to be following national trends pausing higher education plans,” said Erin Wood, Director of College Relations.

As the country returns back to a more pre-COVID world, Lake Region State College remains optimistic and adaptable for enrollment growth.

Lake Region State College will be delivering its Peace Officer Training program to West Fargo this summer and apprenticeships in programs like Nursing and Information Technologies are starting to gain interest from area employers.

The spring fourth week count is a snapshot of the students served at Lake Region State College. A report will be issued summer 2022 that reports total students served during the academic year.