Dakota College Celebrated Smokey’s Week

Sandy Hageness

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BOTTINEAU – Dakota College at Bottineau students, faculty and staff celebrated Smokey’s Week, a storied tradition that dates back to 1961. Games, events, competitions, parades, banquets were held, just to name a few.

The week was kicked off with the recognition of a Smokey’s King and Queen. Princes Chloe Burt was crowned Smokey’s Queen and Prince Nic Vercaigne was crowned Smokey’s King by Smokey Bear himself.

Queen Chloe is from Maidstone, Saskatchewan. Chloe came to DCB as a member of the first ever Ladyjacks hockey team. What she likes most about Dakota College is the staff. Chloe is majoring in Biology and after graduation she plans to transfer to a 4-year school and continue her education to become a medical professional. Fun fact about Chloe, she can sleep through any alarm.

King Nic is from Malita, Manitoba. He chose Dakota college to be close to home, the strong AG program and the opportunity to play hockey. What Nic likes most about Dakota College is the faculty, staff, and friends he has made from hockey and class. Nic is majoring in Agriculture, and after graduation, he plans to go home and work in the AG industry. A fun fact about Nic is that he can “kind of” juggle.

The intent of Smokey’s Week was to celebrate Dakota College with current students, alumni, community and staff. Fan participation showed their Jack’s spirit at the home basketball and hockey games. The community participated in the Dakota College first ever light parade. Student Senate hosted a Polar Ice Attack raising over $700.00 for the ALS Association. Dakota College at Bottineau Alumni Association hosted an Awards Recognition banquet which honors athletes, students, supportive community members and alumni. The Alumni Association awarded recipients for Golden Service Award, Friend of the College, and Young Alumnus annually.