Dakota College at Bottineau reports record spring enrollment

Sandy Hageness

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BOTTINEAU — Dakota College at Bottineau reached a record spring semester enrollment for a third consecutive year. Dakota College's headcount enrollment is 1,112 students, which was an increase of 82 students, or 8%, from last spring. Full-time equivalent enrollment was also up by 8%.

Spring semester enrollment has grown by over 200 students over the past two years. While full-time student enrollment increased from last spring, the college saw significant growth in part-time enrollment, especially students taking dual-credit courses and online courses.

Overall, the enrollment situation for the spring semester is positive. Dr. Jerry Migler, Campus Dean states, "We are pleased with our spring student enrollment and continue to review our offerings both on campus and on line to assure student success".

We encourage students interested in attending classes on campus to visit in person. The web site provides course information and a page to register for visits - www.dakotacollege.edu