NDSU Agricultural experiment station releases new crop varieties

Editor's note: To celebrate our special AG MAG publication, This edition of Devils Lake Journal will spotlight the abundant agriculture in the northern plains. Be sure to check out our ads in this edition.

DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station (AES) released new crop varieties in 2021: ND Stanley durum, ND21008GT20 soybean and ND2108GT73 soybean. The North Dakota County Seed Increase Program distributed ND21008GT20 and ND2108GT73 for the first time in the spring of 2021. ND Stanley durum is scheduled to be available to the County Crop Improvement Associations for distribution in 2023.

To ensure genetic purity, all varieties are protected under Plant Variety Protection Title V and must be sold as a class of certified seed. All varieties are licensed to the NDCISA for their management and distribution.

ND Stanley durum

ND Stanley was developed by the durum breeding program at North Dakota State University (NDSU), under the direction of breeder Elias Elias. ND Stanley has high yield potential and good quality, especially protein content. This new variety has high test weight, large kernels, and medium height. It has average maturity and good straw strength. ND Stanley is resistant to both leaf and stem rust diseases. ND Stanley has low cadmium uptake.

ND Stanley is named in honor of the late durum breeding technician Stanley Stancyk, who served the program for 27 years.

ND21008GT20 soybean

ND21008GT20 was developed by the soybean breeding program at NDSU, under the direction of breeders Ted Helms and Carrie Miranda. ND21008GT20 has resistance to glyphosate herbicide with 00.8 maturity. This new variety has high yield potential and resistance to Race 4 of phytophthora root rot. ND21008GT20 has good iron-deficiency chlorosis (IDC) tolerance. ND21008GT20 has purple flowers, tawny pubescence, brown pods, gray hila and dull seed coat luster. ND21008GT20 is sensitive to metribuzin herbicide and is not resistant to soybean cyst nematode (SCN).

Development of this variety was made possible through funds provided by the North Dakota Soybean Council.

ND2108GT73 soybean

ND2108GT73 was developed by the soybean breeding program at NDSU, under the direction of breeders Ted Helms and Carrie Miranda. ND2108GT73 has resistance to glyphosate herbicide with 0.8 maturity. This new variety has high yield potential. ND2108GT73 has moderate tolerance to iron-deficiency chlorosis (IDC) and is not prone to lodging. ND2108GT73 has white flowers, tawny pubescence, brown pods, yellow hila and dull seed coat luster. ND2108GT73 is sensitive to metribuzin herbicide and is not resistant to soybean cyst nematode (SCN).

Development of this variety was made possible through funds provided by the North Dakota Soybean Council.

For further information about foundation or registered seed availability of these or other varieties, contact an NDSU Extension agent, an NDSU Research Extension Center, the North Dakota Crop Improvement and Seed Association or North Dakota Foundation Seedstocks.