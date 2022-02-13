Youth gardening grants

Kristin Harner

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Grants of up to $750 for youth gardening projects are available through North Dakota State University (NDSU). The application deadline is March 15.

Funds may be used to purchase gardening supplies (tools, soil, seeds, plants or containers) and educational supplies. Schools, 4-H clubs, church groups and other youth organizations are encouraged to apply. Any project related to youth and gardening is eligible. More information and the application form can be found at https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/programs/junior-master-gardener.

“These grants provide opportunities for kids to learn about gardening and our environment,” says NDSU Extension horticulturist Tom Kalb.

Approximately 50 projects are supported across the state each year.

More than 4,000 youth participated in Junior Master Gardener projects in 2021. These projects included starting school gardens, beautifying schools and parks, constructing raised beds for the elderly and growing vegetables for local food pantries.

For more information, contact Kalb at tom.kalb@ndsu.edu or Extension agent Carrie Knutson at carrie.knutson@ndsu.edu.