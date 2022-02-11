News Alert: Interstate 29 in grand forks and Fargo closed due to ice

DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have closed Interstate 29 southbound lanes from Grand Forks to Fargo and northbound lanes from Fargo to Hillsboro due to icy roads and near-zero visibility. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.