I-29 from the Canadian border to South Dakota and sections of Hwy 13 closed due to ice

DEVILS LAKE - - North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have closed Interstate 29 from the Canadian border to the South Dakota border and Highway 13 from Interstate 29 to Wahpeton due to icy roads and near-zero visibility. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions.

