Lake Bottom Singers bring tradition, history to anthem rendition before basketball games

FORT TOTTEN – From the dribbles to the whistles, the sights and sounds of any high school basketball game are relatively universal. One would think, anyway. Any Four Winds/Minnewaukan basketball fan, coach or passerby would tell you otherwise, however, and for a good reason.

On the surface, the difference might not be noticeable. After all, the whistles and buzzers continue to provide a tune of their own during the game.

The difference, however, comes not from the tunes during the game but in the songs before it.

As each varsity team begins their routine warm-up, the Lake Bottom Singers start to assemble at the base of bleachers. A collection of chairs are swiftly rounded up and placed in a circle. Of course, the chair total varies, depending on who is scheduled to show up for the game in question. A drum (or drums, depending on the turnout) is placed at the center.

Once the warm-ups conclude, the pre-game ceremonies begin to get underway. And so, the Lake Bottom Singers get to work in singing the words and beats that make up the “Flag Song,” a tune chanted in place of the National Anthem.

Marty Greywater leads the chorus. A 10-year-old drum slowly beats, while the chants slowly but surely reach a vibrant crescendo.

Greywater has led the group for more than four years. While the song might go by many different names, the reasoning behind singing it is as simple as it is symbolic: the music keeps the crowd interested and involved.

“I do it because some of the players that are on the team, and the coaches, they always like that kind of stuff,” Greywater said. “They want to bring the Native American into basketball instead of hearing the National Anthem all of the time.”

To singer Richard Street, the reasoning behind singing the song revolves back to culture and respect. The “Flag Song” incorporates themes from all perspectives, including the National Anthem.

Street, who has been a singer for the group since 1994, believes the song helps illuminate culture and history in a similar light.

“This song goes with the same as your culture…you guys listen to the National Anthem, and sometimes somebody has to sing it, and somebody was taught how to sing it,” Street said. “It came from Francis Scott Key years ago, but from our perspective, it came after the wars when our soldiers went over there. We sang for the American flag because we have respect for that, even though things are the way they are through the histories. We always have respect for our flag with our country, and for our people who are originally from…that is why we sing those songs, and that is why we do what we do, the song and dance.”

Even when the song reaches the final chords and beats, the impact remains significant to the crowd at hand. The piece additionally serves as a reminder to never forget culture and history. Tradition is key. Without it, there is no sense of identity.

Singing the song, whether before an Indian or Lady Indian game, helps remind the community of tradition.

“When we do things of honor, it is for respect of our people who have gone on before us, the ones that are living now and the ones that are to come,” Street said. “For those native boys that are representing us while they play basketball, we have that love and that respect for them because there are not very many native people left on Turtle Island anymore… So, in order to survive as a people, we still have to maintain our culture, and that song is a sense of pride for us and lets other people know we are still here. This is our land, this is where we are from and this is what we have. It is all about honor and respect.”

Once the final drum beats boom, the players from each respective team begin to prepare for action. But, even after the singers shuffle back into the stands, the impact of singing the “Flag Song” remains as strong as it would if the National Anthem was in its place.

To Greywater, the song helps bring together different voices. Together, these voices form one significant tune that helps bring out culture, history and pride all in one sequence.

“I know some people would say the drum groups all sound the same, but if you have been around it for a long time, you’ll know what’s good and what is all right,” Greywater said. “For me, I just like the way the drums sound and the voice. It all tunes in, and it sounds like one voice singing.”

