4-H Shooting Sports Northwest Air Rifle Match results

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Newsroom Report

DEVILS LAKE - On Saturday, January 29, 4-H members from five counties came to Minot Rifle and Pistol Club to compete in the annual Northwest Air Rifle Match. There was 23 youth in attendance. Categories are by age to include Beginner (ages 8 to 10), Junior (11 to 13), and Senior (14 to 18). The equipment used is Sporter air rifles, shooting .177 Caliber pellets at a velocity of 600fps or less. Targets are AR 5/10 International 10-meter air rifle targets. Beginners shoot from a sitting position off a bench rest. Juniors and Seniors compete, shooting from three positions of standing, kneeling, and prone. The match offered a standing division completing six rounds in the standing position.

Senior Three-Position Division

1st – Layne Korgel, Minot, a score of 439

2nd – Landon Jansen, Minot, 436

3rd – Alyssa Korgel, Minot, 352

4th – Toreyn Murray, Watford City, 265

Team of L. Korgel, L. Jansen, and A. Korgel from Ward County placed first with a score of 1233

Senior Standing Division

1st – Isaac Vaagen, Devils Lake, a score of 404

2nd – L. Korgel, 374

3rd – L. Jansen, 366

4th – A. Korgel, 363

Junior Three-Position Division

1st – Lauren Stiven, Devils Lake, a score of 494

2nd – Olivia Jansen, Minot, 434

3rd – Kiley Whillock, Kenmare, 423

4th – Riley Easling, Stanley, 276

5th – Evelyn Wald, Norwich, 227

6th – Zachary Korgel, Minot, 227

7th – Raegan Albert, Ryder, 225

8th – Tyson Barden, Surrey, 221

9th – Benjamin Easling, Stanley, 196

Team of O. Jansen, Whillock, E. Wald, and Z. Korgel from Ward County placed first with a score of 1124

Junior Standing Division

1st – Stiven, a score of 491

2nd – Whillock, 406

3rd – Rachel Vaagen, Devils Lake, 403

4th – O. Jansen, 355

5th – Brady Schuler, Webster, 344

6th – Halle Schuler, Webster, 323

7th – Z. Korgel, 239

8th – Chase Cutshall, Watford City, 168

9th – Serenity Cutshall, Watford City, 121

Team of Stiven, R. Vaagen, B. Schuler, and H. Schuler from Ramsey County placed first with a score of 1238

Team of Whillock, O. Jansen, and Z. Korgel from Ward County placed second with a score of 1000

Beginner Sporter Bench Division

1st – Jase Schilla, Makoti, 514

2nd – Xavier Frittel, Rugby, 458

3rd – Owen Wald, Norwich, 416

4th – Peyton Easling, Stanley, 344

Ramsey County 4-H Air Rifle members practice with the multiple certified coaches during the months of January and February. An advanced team practices year round. This year, 2022, is the second year of the Northwest Air Rifle Match. Last year 14 youth and two counties participated. Thus, 2022 has shown substantial growth.

Are you interested in joining Ramsey County 4-H as a member or volunteer? Call 1-701-662-7027; visit https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/wardcountyextension/4-H-and-Youth/Welcome-to-4-H, or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NDSUExtRamsey