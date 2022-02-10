4-H Shooting Sports Northwest Air Rifle Match results
DEVILS LAKE - On Saturday, January 29, 4-H members from five counties came to Minot Rifle and Pistol Club to compete in the annual Northwest Air Rifle Match. There was 23 youth in attendance. Categories are by age to include Beginner (ages 8 to 10), Junior (11 to 13), and Senior (14 to 18). The equipment used is Sporter air rifles, shooting .177 Caliber pellets at a velocity of 600fps or less. Targets are AR 5/10 International 10-meter air rifle targets. Beginners shoot from a sitting position off a bench rest. Juniors and Seniors compete, shooting from three positions of standing, kneeling, and prone. The match offered a standing division completing six rounds in the standing position.
Senior Three-Position Division
1st – Layne Korgel, Minot, a score of 439
2nd – Landon Jansen, Minot, 436
3rd – Alyssa Korgel, Minot, 352
4th – Toreyn Murray, Watford City, 265
Team of L. Korgel, L. Jansen, and A. Korgel from Ward County placed first with a score of 1233
Senior Standing Division
1st – Isaac Vaagen, Devils Lake, a score of 404
2nd – L. Korgel, 374
3rd – L. Jansen, 366
4th – A. Korgel, 363
Team of L. Korgel, L. Jansen, and A. Korgel from Ward County placed first with a score of 1233
Junior Three-Position Division
1st – Lauren Stiven, Devils Lake, a score of 494
2nd – Olivia Jansen, Minot, 434
3rd – Kiley Whillock, Kenmare, 423
4th – Riley Easling, Stanley, 276
5th – Evelyn Wald, Norwich, 227
6th – Zachary Korgel, Minot, 227
7th – Raegan Albert, Ryder, 225
8th – Tyson Barden, Surrey, 221
9th – Benjamin Easling, Stanley, 196
Team of O. Jansen, Whillock, E. Wald, and Z. Korgel from Ward County placed first with a score of 1124
Junior Standing Division
1st – Stiven, a score of 491
2nd – Whillock, 406
3rd – Rachel Vaagen, Devils Lake, 403
4th – O. Jansen, 355
5th – Brady Schuler, Webster, 344
6th – Halle Schuler, Webster, 323
7th – Z. Korgel, 239
8th – Chase Cutshall, Watford City, 168
9th – Serenity Cutshall, Watford City, 121
Team of Stiven, R. Vaagen, B. Schuler, and H. Schuler from Ramsey County placed first with a score of 1238
Team of Whillock, O. Jansen, and Z. Korgel from Ward County placed second with a score of 1000
Beginner Sporter Bench Division
1st – Jase Schilla, Makoti, 514
2nd – Xavier Frittel, Rugby, 458
3rd – Owen Wald, Norwich, 416
4th – Peyton Easling, Stanley, 344
Ramsey County 4-H Air Rifle members practice with the multiple certified coaches during the months of January and February. An advanced team practices year round. This year, 2022, is the second year of the Northwest Air Rifle Match. Last year 14 youth and two counties participated. Thus, 2022 has shown substantial growth.
Are you interested in joining Ramsey County 4-H as a member or volunteer? Call 1-701-662-7027; visit https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/wardcountyextension/4-H-and-Youth/Welcome-to-4-H, or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NDSUExtRamsey