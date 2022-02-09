Tee Kurtz retires after 40 plus years with Leading Edge Equipment

Carrie Huwe

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Tee Kurtz started working at Devils Lake Equipment in the summer of 1974. After a remarkable 47+ years with the business, he’s officially retiring from Leading Edge Equipment.

He spent 30 of those years as a Combine Technician, then as a Customer Service Representative, delivering bulk oil and parts to customers across the Lake Region. During his time at the dealership, he estimates he put on over 1,000,000 miles driving to fields, farms and shops across the area.

During Tee’s retirement party, Store Manager Ron Walford spoke to the staff, putting Tee’s time at the dealership in perspective.

“When Tee started working here, Nixon was president. And there have been 9 presidents since then,” said Walford. “He started out working on equipment like the John Deere 7700 combine and 4430 tractor. He’s seen a whole lot of change in farm technology and equipment.”

Coworkers say Tee is knowledgeable, loyal and dedicated to the customer experience. He’s a man of few words, but has a great passion for John Deere. They say Tee is a guy you can count on.

Tee is a lifelong resident of Devils Lake. He’s married to Jan and they have 2 kids (Amy and TeeJay) and a grandson, Tim.