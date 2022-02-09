Seasonal highway load restrictions coming soon

NORTH DAKOTA . – Due to continued warm weather patterns, seasonal load restrictions may be implemented on North Dakota state highways as early as next week. Depending on weather conditions, these restrictions typically go into effect starting in the southwest region of the state and remain in effect until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal traffic.

For updated seasonal load restrictions call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov. Email and text alerts are also available through GovDelivery.