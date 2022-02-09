FEMA provides additional $2 Million to state for Covid-19 Response

Devils Lake Daily Journal

NORTH DAKOTA – FEMA has approved more than $2 million in additional Public Assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in North Dakota. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued April 1, 2020. FEMA has provided more than $127.52 million in Public Assistance funding for the North Dakota COVID-19 response to date.

The latest round of FEMA funding is $2.03 million to the North Dakota Department of Health to facilitate 63 COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites across the state to battle the pandemic. This includes the cost of temporary staffing, transportation to testing and vaccination sites, supplies and rental of a warehouse facility to conduct vaccinations and testing as well as the removal and disposal of contaminated medical supplies.

For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements play a critical role as state, tribal and local officials work tirelessly to assist their communities during this response.