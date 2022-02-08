NDSU Saddle and Sirloin Club host 96th Little International

Kelli Anderson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

FARGO- This week marks a festive time for the state as the 96th Little International competition kicks off at North Dakota State University.

“Since 1922, the Little International show has grown to consist of showmanship competitions in beef, dairy, sheep and swine as well as public speaking, ham curing, hippology and photo competitions,” says Ashlyn Dilley, Little I manager. “More than 300 Saddle and Sirloin members and 30 committees work yearlong to improve Little International year after year.”

On Feb. 11, the event begins with a 4-H and FFA livestock judging contest at 8 a.m. at Shepperd Arena on the NDSU campus. At 9 a.m. a hippology contest will begin at the NDSU Equine Center.

“The Little International also honors an Agriculturist of the Year: an individual who has not only excelled but also contributed substantially to North Dakota agriculture,” says Dilley.

This year’s Agriculturist of the Year is Jackie Buckley of Mandan, N.D. A former NDSU Extension agent for 37 years, Buckley will be recognized at the Feb. 11 Hall of Fame Banquet with a 5 p.m. social and 6 p.m. meal at the Sanctuary Events Center.

This year’s 96th Little International Queen is Hope Willson. She was selected by a committee of her peers to advance the club’s mission and serve as the primary spokesperson for agriculture and animal care. Willson is a junior majoring in animal science with a minor in crop and weed science from Wimbledon, N.D.

In addition to a queen, two Little I princesses also were selected. Princess Brooke Kunz of New Salem, N.D., is a junior majoring in agricultural education. Princess Joy Dahlen of Grand Forks, N.D., is in the pharmacy program at NDSU.

“The Little I royalty serve as the faces of Little I,” said Brooklyn Vollmer, royalty chair and senior in pharmacy from Wing, N.D. “They promote Little I and agriculture literacy throughout the Fargo-Moorhead area by doing TV and radio interviews. They also help educate children about agriculture by putting on events such as a coloring contest and attending 4-H club meetings.”

Livestock showmanship preliminaries begin at 8 a.m. Feb. 12 in Shepperd Arena on the NDSU campus and showmanship finals begin at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on this year’s event, visit https://www.ndsusaddleandsirloin.com/.