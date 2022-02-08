Devils Lake Area Foundation gives big in the community in 2021

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Devils Lake Area Foundation (DLAF) is a charitable community trust. It is structured so that representatives from the local community decide how the earnings are to be used. The members of the Trustees Committee are appointed by various community organizations.

The 2021 members were Dave Fix (Ministerial Association), Dawn Merten (Kiwanis), Todd Thompson (Rotary), Jan Visby (Chamber of Commerce thru September 2021), Terra Erickson (Chamber of Commerce), Al Freidig (Community Development Corporation), Andy Wakeford (Lake Region Community Fund), and Kelly Swenseth (District Court Judge appointed). Each member serves a 5-year term.

The Committee met on December 16, 2021 to review & award grant applications. These grants are made possible by donations from charitable-minded individuals and organizations who give to Devils Lake Area Foundation. These donations are invested to generate earnings that can be distributed for worthy charitable purposes that advance the civic, educational, and cultural life in the Devils Lake area. As these gifts are accumulated in the DLAF endowment funds, DLAF is able to help the community more with each passing year. This awarding year, DLAF received grant applications totaling about $75,500 and distributed $31,356.67 to fifteen organizations. Some of the recipients of this semi-annual awarding were Senior Meals and Services for flooring in the sitting room & hallway, an Aero Trailer for the Devils Lake Community Band Corporation, Lake Region Corporation for windows for their daycare building, and a marketing banners and sign for the LR Arts Festival submitted by the Lake Region Heritage Center. The Committee also funded important projects where one may not see the physical improvements –food for Senior Meals and Services and Injoy-Understanding Mother and Baby care educational material to be used at Women’s Care Center.

Here are the recipients of the 2021 Foundation awards:

Haley Darling, 4th Grade Teacher from Sweetwater Elementary.

Jeff Jacobson, CEO with Lake Region Corporation.

Lisa Crosby, Director at Lake Region Heritage Center.

Cathy Saele-Odendaal Director of Senior Meals and Services.

Barb Paulson a Teacher and Michelle Clouse the Principal at St. Joseph Catholic School.

Meg Nelson, RN Director at Women’s Care Center.

Paul Goulding, Acting President with Devils Lake Community Band Corporation.

Kristy Kavili, Art Teacher at Devils Lake Public Schools

Melissa Bakke from Devils Lake Public Schools

McKenzie Dale a 4th Grader Teacher from Sweetwater Elementary.

Principal Dr. Deb Follman from Sweetwater Elementary.

For more information or to make a contribution, please contact us at www.devilslakeareafoundation.com or e-mail dlaf@ramseybank.com or call 662-5547 Ext. 5252.