Devils Lake locals named to Mayville Dean's List

DEVILS LAKE - Mandy Howatt, Cameron McMillin, Lynsey Rohrer, Ariel Sand, Austin Urlaub, and Riley Wass have been listed on the Dean's List for the Fall Semester of 2021 at Mayville State University.

In order to be named to the Dean's List, each student has attained a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and has successfully completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours of regular academic credit from Mayville State.

Join Devils Lake Daily Journal in congratulating these local individuals on a job well done!