Devils Lake's Jones named to Minot's President's List

DEVILS LAKE - Minot State University announced a total of 433 students were named to the Fall 2021 President’s List with one Devils Lake student earning a top spot on the list.

Joel Jones, a resident of the city, represented Ramsey County on the list earning a term grade point average of 3.8 or higher while enrolled for 12 or more credits during the Fall 2021 semester.

“It is a wonderful privilege recognizing our highest academic achievers at Minot State University through the President’s List... I offer a sincere word of ‘Congratulations’ and ‘Job well done’ for their wonderful accomplishment,” Shirley said.