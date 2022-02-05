Devils Lake students named to Minot State VPAA Honor Roll

DEVILS LAKE - Minot State University announced a total of 317 students were named to the Vice President for Academic Affairs’ Honor Roll for Fall 2021, including two students from Ramsey County.

Bailee Banet and Paige Larson from Devils Lake earned a spot on the coveted list by earning a term grade point average of 3.5-3.79 while enrolled for 12 or more credits during the Fall 2021 semester.

“The students showed their dedication and determination during another not-quite-normal semester. I congratulate each and every student who consistently showed up, put in the work, and earned the grade. Bravo!” said Laurie Geller, Minot State vice president for academic affairs.