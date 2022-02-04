NDSU Sets Best of the Best Meeting in Western N.D. for Feb. 10

Kelli Anderson

North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension has set the 2022 Best of the Best in Wheat Research and Marketing meeting in western North Dakota for Feb. 10 at the Grand Hotel in Minot.

The program begins 9 a.m. Central Time with an agenda that covers small grain diseases, insect pests, spring wheat variety selection, fertility, weed management and a market outlook. The program will conclude around 3:20 p.m.

Small-group, hands-on sessions will focus on new research being done with ergot, weed identification and herbicide resistance, wheat protein and baking quality, and wheat planting considerations.

Dave Franzen, NDSU Extension soil specialist will discuss nutrient management after drought and strategies for growers to consider in light of high fertilizer prices going into the 2022 growing season.

“It’s important that growers test their soil and see what residual levels of nitrogen they have to take advantage of going into next year,” says Franzen.

Frayne Olson, Extension crops marketing specialist, will provide insight into current global and national grain stocks and their influence on the futures markets.

“We’re still seeing strong prices in small grains and oil seeds, but farmers need to be thinking about rising input costs and how those will affect their bottom line,” says Olson.

Brian Jenks, weed scientist at the North Central Research Extension Center in Minot will present the results of his most recent herbicide trials and his recommendations for tough-to-control weeds such as kochia.

“We’re also seeing an increase in herbicide resistance in some of the foxtail species, also known as pigeon grass, and I want growers to be on the lookout for that,” says Jenks. “We’ve got to start incorporating more soil-applied and residual chemistries into our herbicide programs.”

Certified Crop Advisor Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be offered. 4.0 CEUs in the following categories will be available: 0.5 nutrient management, 1.5 integrated pest management, 1.0 crop management, 1.0 professional development.

The Best of the Best meeting is free to attend but registration is highly encouraged to help with lunch planning. Registration is available at: https://www.ndwheat.com/events/2022BestoftheBestinWheatResearchandMarketinginWesternNorthDakota/

This event is sponsored by the North Dakota Wheat Commission and North Dakota Grain Growers Association.