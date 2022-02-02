State officials remember Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem

DEVLS LAKE - North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem passed away this weekend at the age of 68.

Following news of his death several state officials including Gov. Doug Burgum sent messages of condolences and shared memories of the long-time state official.

“Like so many North Dakotans who treasured his friendship and admired him for his more than four decades of exceptional service to our state, we are absolutely devastated by the passing of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem,” Burgum said. “Wayne embodied public service... [he] always put the safety and well-being of our citizens first. North Dakota is a safer place because of his unwavering commitment to law and order, his loyalty to his team members and his utmost respect for our men and women in uniform. "

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer said he considered him a close friend and trusted colleague.

"Wayne was a true patriot, dedicating his life to public service and our great state," Cramer said. "He always fought for what was right. My thoughts and prayers are with Beth and his family."

Congressman Kelly Armstrong said he would not be where he was today if it had not been for Stenehjem. Armstong said the former attorney general loved North Dakota as much as anyone he had ever met.

"He was smart, compassionate, and had the most down-to-earth approach to public service," Armstrong said. "He taught me how to turn legal knowledge into smart policy."

The NDGOP group said Stenehjem’s record of service to the State of North Dakota and commitment to the constitution was second to none. The organization also said Stenehjem had the courage to stand up for us and to protect our liberties in the face of government overreach.

Rep. Kim Koppelman said Attorney General Stenehjem was approachable and friendly, yet firm and resolute, in advocating for the best policies to keep North Dakotans safe and to defend our state and its laws Koppelam said Stenehjem also understood how to balance getting tougher on certain crimes, when necessary, with criminal justice reform, being not only tough on crime, but also smart on crime.

Stenehjem was the longest-serving attorney general in North Dakota history, having held the position for 21 years. He was elected as the state’s 29th attorney general in 2000 and was re-elected in 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018. Stenehjem also served in the North Dakota Legislature for 24 years, including four years in the House and 20 years in the Senate, where he was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1995-2000. He announced on Dec. 17, 2021, that he would not seek another term in office as attorney general.