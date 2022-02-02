Calving workshop in Minot

Elizabeth Cronin

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension will be holding a calving workshop from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28 at the North Central Research Extension Center at 5400 Highway 83 S, Minot, North Dakota.

“Whether you are well seasoned or new to calving cows, this workshop will provide you with tips, tools and hands-on activities to be better prepared for the upcoming calving season,” says Paige Brummund, NDSU Extension agent in Ward County.

Speakers Gerald Stokka, NDSU Extension veterinarian and livestock stewardship specialist; Rachel Wald, NDSU Extension agent, McHenry County, and Brummund will cover topics including what equipment and supplies to have on hand for calving, how to recognize signs of labor in the cow, stages of calving, normal delivery expectations, identifying calving problems, assisting births, dealing with abnormal births, new calf management, colostrum needs, tube feeding procedures and signs of calf stress and health.

The meeting is free to attend, but registration is requested. You may register online at www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/events/calving-workshop or by calling 701-857-6444.

Questions may be directed to Paige Brummund at 701-857-6444 or Rachel Wald at 701-537-5405.