UND celebrates spiritual diversity during annual Interfaith Week

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

UND will celebrate spiritual diversity during Interfaith Week this week with a variety of events.

Interfaith Week is held each year in the spring, and is organized by student members of UND Interfaith. It originated in 2010 as a student-University-community interfaith coalition founded by Christus Rex Lutheran Center. The goal of the events are to bring people together, address misinformation and misconceptions, and to increase understanding and connection between members of different theistic (faith), nontheistic, and spiritual practices

Many events, unless otherwise noted, will be held both online and live. To join events via Zoom, please use the following link.

https://und.zoom.us/j/93144787776?pwd=WEJsQ09kNUVJeHFRQkkra0xDbCtOUT09

Meeting ID: 931 4478 7776

Passcode: UNDIFW

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Lunch with a Muslim (Islam), 12-1 p.m., UND Memorial Union Ballroom D. Come and have lunch with Muslim friends. All are invited. Delicious dishes will be provided while having friendly conversations about Islam. A short recitation of the Quran and translation will be offered.

The Moon’s Pull: Tides of Faith (Paganism/Wicca, Islam, Judaism), 6-7:15 p.m., UND Memorial Union Ballroom D. Its mysteries often taken for granted in the modern world, the moon has had a subtle but profound pull on spiritual practices both ancient and modern. Explore how the cycles of the moon have added meaning to the practices of Judaism, Islam, and Modern Paganism. Enjoy short presentations followed by a Q & A.

Muslim Women in America (Islam), 7:30-8:45 p.m., UND Memorial Union Ballroom D. An informative presentation about Muslim women in America, followed by a panel of local Muslim women talking about their experiences living in America and answering audience questions. Pizza and water will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Mindfulness Meditation 101 (Buddhism), 12-1 p.m., UND Memorial Union Ballroom D. Learn about the ancient Buddhist practice of quieting the mind to create spaciousness and balance in our lives today. This practice is a natural companion to any faith practice or any secular one. There will be opportunities to discuss, learn and practice short meditations.

Spiritual but Not Religious: Breaking Barriers & Finding Connection (Spiritual but Not Religious), 6-7:15 p.m., UND Memorial Union Ballroom D. In our endeavor to find community and acceptance in the world, many of us have put up walls and gate-keep what it means to find the path of unconditional love. Some call it God, others the fabric of the universe. No matter the semantics of language, we are limited by our desire to be right. Considering the connections between spiritual pursuits, explore the paradox that “all paths are one.”

Interfaith Fair (Faith and Cultural Groups), 7: 30-8:45 p.m., UND Memorial Union Ballroom D. Take virtual reality trips to sacred sites around the globe and enjoy trivia competitions, sweets and treats. Connect with the overt and covert diversity in our campus community that is often hidden in plain sight.

UND United (Chi Alpha College Ministry), 6:30 and 8 p.m., UND Memorial Union Small Ballroom. Come to UND United to hear about Jesus Christ. Chi Alpha will hold songs of live worship, a sermon from one of the pastors, and a chance to find out more about following Jesus. Whether you are seeking answers to life’s hardest questions or a Christian that wants to worship Jesus with us, we’d love to have you. (Not on Zoom)

Thursday, Feb. 3

The Significance of Jewish Bread: Take & Break (Judaism), 12-1 p.m., UND Memorial Union Ballroom D. Good food is something we can all agree on eating–but how do you elevate food to nourish your soul? As we mix a batch of dough, we’ll discuss the intentions and meanings behind every ingredient in challah, a special Jewish bread, and the rituals surrounding the eating of it. All participants will be sent home with the recipe and fresh pre-baked bread from Archives! Bete’avon!

God Talk on Tap: How does your faith understand suffering and evil? (Judaism, Paganism/Wicca, Islam, Native American Spirituality), 7:30-9 p,m,, Archives Coffeehouse. This question has been long-asked by people of all faith traditions. Come and hear from four different faith perspectives about how to engage with questions around suffering and evil in the world and in our lives. God Talk on Tap is a monthly opportunity for young adults to gather and have conversations around faith and life. Follow Somethings, a group for 20 & 30 somethings on Facebook for upcoming events. (Not on Zoom)

Friday, Feb. 4

Interfaith Free Lunch Friday (All Faith Participant Groups), 12:00-1:00 pm, Christus Rex, with Pastor Chad Brucklacher and Deacon Shera Nesheim. The entire community is welcome to join around food and fellowship with your interfaith neighbors. Meet your interfaith neighbors and learn a little about different faiths. (Not on Zoom)

Observing the Muslim Prayer, 1-1:35pm, Islamic Center of Grand Forks, 2122 17th Ave. S. Anyone is welcome to come observe the Friday Muslim service on Feb. 4. The service will start with a speech, which lasts about 30 minutes, followed by a prayer. There will be greeters to guide the visitors. There will be a carpool to the service from Christus Rex at 12:30 p.m. (Not on Zoom)

Saturday, Feb. 5

Scandinavian Urlaug/Sumbel: Honoring our Accomplishments, 11-12 p.m., Archives. The Order of the Aurora is hosting an Urlaug or Sumbel, an old Scandinavian tradition celebrating a person’s successes from the past year. Please join us to share and toast your accomplishments. (Not on Zoom)