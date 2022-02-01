NDSU Extension Virtual Canola Production Meeting Set for Feb. 15

DEVILS LAKE- Farmers and crop advisers interested in canola production management updates should plan to participate in the 2022 Getting-it-Right in Canola Production virtual meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The event is being planned and will be conducted by North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension and supported by the Northern Canola Growers Association.

Topics that will be covered include canola cultivar selection and new traits, plant establishment and nutrition, plant protection – disease, insect and weed management, and a market update.

“University and agriculture professionals will provide information to assist canola producers with production decisions for the 2022 growing season,” says Greg Endres, Extension cropping systems specialist and co-organizer of the event.

This online-only meeting will be delivered by Zoom. There is no fee yet pre-registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/2p8z3km2. All who preregister will receive emailed instructions for participating in the event.

“Canola is a responsive crop to management,” says Hans Kandel, Extension agronomist and co-organizer. “With the proper care and attention, the crop can very productive and profitable. It is important that farmers and consultants learn as much as they can about the latest canola research and recommendations.”

The presentations will be recorded and archived. Attendees also will receive a list of pertinent Extension canola production reference materials that will supplement information from presentations. Certified crop adviser continuing education credits will be available for meeting participants.

Additional Getting-it-Right crop production scheduled Zoom events include:

Dry bean: Tuesday, March 22; link to register: https://tinyurl.com/wm45cnf4