NDDOT seeks comments on Statewide Transportation Improvement Program amendment

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Newsroom Report

DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on an amendment to the 2022-2025 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to include a planning study.

The amendment includes a planning study for the Traffic Management Center (TMC) and SMART Corridor with an estimated total cost of $1.1 million. SMART stands for Safety, Mobility, Automated, Real-time, Traffic management. The TMC will manage intelligent transportation systems devices and sensors, expand roadway monitoring and condition reporting, and streamline the deployment of advanced technologies.

The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page, then clicking on the “[../../../manuals/programming/STIP/Final%20STIP%202022-2025.pdf]2022-2025 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)” link under the “Plans and Reports” section.

Comments should be sent no later than February 8, 2022 to Logan Beise at NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email lsbeise@nd.gov with “2022 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line. For more information, contact Logan Beise at 701-328-2139.