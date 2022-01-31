Devils Lake mayor fights back over criticism of CHI letter

DEVILS LAKE - Devils Lake Mayor Dick Johnson has been in the limelight recently after he penned an open letter in which he publicly spoke of his dissatisfaction with local Devils Lake Hospital. Since then, the local mayor has received comments of concerns and criticism in the county.

Johnson sent an email to local news stations saying he felt it was necessary to correct the record based on comments made in response to his letter.

"I was dismayed at the response from CHI representative, Mercy Hospital’s Interim President Mariann Doeling concerning the grave situation the community of Devils Lake faces with respect to the health care it is being provided," Johnson said. "I have personally discussed this issue with CHI on multiple occasions. "

The mayor said he spoke with CHI representatives CHI Health’s Senior Vice Presdident & Chief Financial Officer Janette M. Wojtalewicz in August of last year about his concerns for the healthcare of the county, including lack of collaboration between the hospital and clinic.

More:An Open Letter Regarding Healthcare In Devils Lake

"When Ms. Wojtalewicz visited Mercy Hospital she toured the facility to see first hand the poor condition of the physical plant that CHI is operating in," the mayor said. "The building is still heated with the original boiler from when it was erected."

Johnson said this one example of what he calls 'the inadequacy" of the facility it is not the most important. He also said the Emergency room, surgical facilities, and rehab facilities are out of compliance with what would be considered the state of the art, that almost all routine procedures and treatments have to referred to hospitals outside the community including Jamestown and Grand Forks which causes delay and inconvenience.

According to mayor, Doeling was quoted as saying that the mayor never connected with her to ask about, "a contentious relationship" and said she did not believe there was a contentious relationship.

Johnson said he feels there either is a lack of recognition of a problem that has been clearly communicated on multiple occasions, or their is a strong lack of communication from within the organization.

"Devils Lake deserves health care from an organization that will make a serious effort to create a connection with the community," Johnson said.

Johnson said he believes the, "well qualified, hard working," staff at Mercy Hospital deserves better leadership, and the community of Devils Lake deserves better health care.