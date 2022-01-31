Reclamation workshop returns to Dickinson March 1

DEVILS LAKE - The 2022 North Dakota Reclamation Conference, “Investing in Effective Reclamation,” will focus on reclamation practices and technology to improve reclamation success. The conference will be held March 1 at the Astoria Event Center in Dickinson, North Dakota. The conference begins with registration at 7:30 a.m., and the first session beginning at 8 a.m.

This event will bring together those working on reclamation in the region to discuss effective reclamation strategies. The conference will include a general session focused on the challenges of reclamation during drought, as well as breakout sessions on soil disturbance and new approaches to reclamation. The conference will also feature a tradeshow.

“The success of reclamation depends on several factors, including the practices that are selected influence the effectiveness of reclamation,” says Miranda Meehan, North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist. “If the right practices are not selected for a site, a greater investment of time and money will be required to achieve successful reclamation.”

“Although the exchange of knowledge has greatly changed over the past few years, the need for research-based information continues,” says Tom DeSutter, NDSU professor of soil science. “The North Dakota Reclamation Conference is a wonderful event where land owners and representatives from the energy sector, government agencies and academia can converse about optimal strategies for remediating, reclaiming, and/or restoring soils and water.”

NDSU Extension, Dickinson State University, the Society for Range Management, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (USDA-ARS), the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality and BKS Environmental are hosting the event.

Conference presenters include representatives from NDSU, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, North Dakota Department of Transportation and private industry.

The registration fee for the conference is $90 if paid by Feb. 7 and $110 after that date.

For registration or more information, visit www.ndreclamation.com or contact Meehan at 701-231-7683 or miranda.meehan@ndsu.edu, or Toby Stroh, assistant professor of agriculture at Dickinson State, at 701-483-2185 or toby.stroh@dickinsonstate.edu.