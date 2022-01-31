2022 DLVFD Ice Fishing Tournament reels in community support

DEVILS LAKE – A cloudy and brisk January weekend did anything but dissuade droves of eager fishers Saturday afternoon. Instead, the opportunity to fish out on the ice propelled even more individuals to harness their craft and attempt to win it big during the 2022 Devils Lake Volunteer Fire Department (DLVFD) Ice Fishing Tournament on Jan. 29. The event was the 38th annual tournament.

As pickup trucks rolled into the snow-packed parking slots in Grand Harbor with flags waving in the crisp 20-degree weather, it all revolved back to pinpoint logistics and a nice dose of community involvement. After all, there wouldn't be an event without either.

While friends and family members perched next to their holes with the hopes of pulling out an unsuspecting prize, it was up to 40+ volunteers to make sure the 4,000-person event ran as smoothly as possible.

Of course, working out logistical priorities was not a one-day endeavor. Instead, tournament preparation required many months of planning and prepping.

A four-person committee spearheaded by Erik Samuelson, Cory Meyer, TeeJay Kurtz and Nathan Bennett led the logistical endeavor. The quartet was in charge of generating ticket sales, handling finances and collecting prizes.

Samuelson has learned a thing or two from his 12 years as a DLVFD member. From his time as a tournament worker, Samuelson has learned how to consolidate job obligations and divvy up tasks wherever necessary. It was this mindset that helped land Samuelson a gig on the committee.

"When I joined the fire department, being this is our main fundraiser for our funds, you are expected to be out here and participate," Samuelson said. "When I joined the fire department, that is how I ended up getting involved. Fast forward to where we are now as a committee member…when those guys decided to step back and not be the head of it anymore, they approached individuals that would do a good enough job. So, I ended up with the tickets and agreed to it."

Meyer has additionally put in his time as a volunteer and committee member. From the department's 20+ year involvement with the tournament, Meyer believes the occasion only comes to fruition if everyone pitches in.

"Erik [Samuelson] puts in mountains of time in dealing with the tickets and getting all of those going," Meyer said. "When the tickets start coming in, I take care of all of the money and manage all of that stuff…we all help each other, too."

While the work might be tedious, it all goes to a good cause that the community can get behind.

To Samuelson, hard work does not dissuade him from wanting to do his part in making sure the tournament is a resounding success year in and year out. After last year's event was called due to safety concerns, the necessity to make this year's tournament go off without a hitch increased ten-fold.

"I wouldn't even say it is an obligation," Samuelson said. "We all thoroughly enjoy it. I absolutely enjoy it. I love seeing the people come out here and enjoy themselves. Obviously, we always do it to help the community out. With the funds, we can purchase equipment and things of that nature that the taxpayers don't have to pay for."

To Samuelson, the work put forth to make sure the tournament runs smoothly leads to a rewarding outcome, whether in newfound funds or in the simple thrill of seeing everything come together.

To Meyer, the tournament, from its inception to its execution, raises another word: satisfying.

"It is fun to see everybody come out here and have a good time," Meyer said. "It is fun to help the community. It is fun to be out here, and it is satisfying to see everything come together and finally work out for what we have been planning for all year. It is rewarding and satisfying…Like I said, the four of us can't do it [alone]. It is fun to see that, and it is satisfying."

