Devils Lake’s Blood Drive Brings in 82 Volunteers

Weldon Roberts

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE – The Devils Lake community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on January 6 & 7 at the Devils Lake Armory which helped collect a total of 78 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 82 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 67 individuals were able to successfully donate at the Vitalant blood drive on January 6 & 7. A total of 11 donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were two people who volunteered for the first time! Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Dan Lebrun, who coordinated the drive, Devils Lake Knights of Columbus which sponsored the blood drive, and the Devils Lake Armory which provided the location, as well as others who assisted with the drive: Chuck Jerome, Dean and Heidi Bittner, Mike Defoe, and Audrey Myklebust for their help with registration. Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of, is that the need for blood never ceases.

Blood is only useable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season. Winter has challenges with the threat of weather/travel and planning, but the winter weather is no wonderland for hospital patients who depend on blood to keep them healthy and alive. Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.donors.vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically taking less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health