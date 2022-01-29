Ramsey County natives named to local college honor's list
K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal
DEVILS LAKE - Devils Lake's own community college, Lake Region State College, released its honor lists for Fall 2021.
To be named to the honor list required maintaining a 4.00 grade point average for the President’s list or a high academic standings between 3.25 and 3.99 for the Dean’s list.
The following Ramsey County residents were named to the President's list:
- Matthew Alexander of Devils Lake
- Malayna Barendt of Webster
- Blair Clementich of Devils Lake
- Rachel Fritz of Devils Lake
- Nathaniel Grafsgaard of Devils Lake
- Nichole Hettwer of Starkweather
- Mason Horner of Edmore
- Dacotah Keller of Devils Lake
- Brady Larson of Brocket
- Steven Moser of Devils Lake
- Caitlin Nielsen of Devils Lake
- Sierra Tandeski of Devils Lake
- Nicole Voeller of Devils Lake
The following Ramsey County students were named to the LRSC Dean’s List:
- Danielle Ash of Devils Lake
- Hannah Barendt of Devils Lake
- Shania Bertsch of Devils Lake
- Hunter Borstad of Devils Lake
- Haylee Carlson of Devils Lake
- Ruvin Charles of Devils Lake
- Erin Clementich of Devils Lake
- Alexis Cooper of Devils Lake
- Charles Craddock of Devils Lake
- Gabbey Crough of Devils Lake
- Gavin Eback of Devils Lake
- Braden Fee of Devils Lake
- Brant Fisk of Doyon
- Garyn Hamre of Hampden
- Amie Kjorsvik of Devils Lake
- Ethan Klindt of Devils Lake
- Larissa Klitzke of Devils Lake
- Samantha McKay of Devils Lake
- Kayla Nyhagen of Devils Lake
- Zachary Ohma of Devils Lake
- Keely Plemel of Devils Lake
- Madison Prince of Devils Lake
- James Sommer of Devils Lake
- Michael Widmer of Devils Lake