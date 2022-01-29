Ramsey County natives named to local college honor's list

DEVILS LAKE - Devils Lake's own community college, Lake Region State College, released its honor lists for Fall 2021.

To be named to the honor list required maintaining a 4.00 grade point average for the President’s list or a high academic standings between 3.25 and 3.99 for the Dean’s list.

The following students were named to the LRSC President’s List:

The following Ramsey County residents were named to the President's list:

Matthew Alexander of Devils Lake

Malayna Barendt of Webster

Blair Clementich of Devils Lake

Rachel Fritz of Devils Lake

Nathaniel Grafsgaard of Devils Lake

Nichole Hettwer of Starkweather

Mason Horner of Edmore

Dacotah Keller of Devils Lake

Brady Larson of Brocket

Steven Moser of Devils Lake

Caitlin Nielsen of Devils Lake

Sierra Tandeski of Devils Lake

Nicole Voeller of Devils Lake

The following Ramsey County students were named to the LRSC Dean’s List: