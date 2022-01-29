Ramsey County natives named to local college honor's list

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Devils Lake's own community college, Lake Region State College,  released its honor lists for Fall 2021.

To be named to the honor list required maintaining a 4.00 grade point average for the President’s list or a high academic standings between 3.25 and 3.99 for the Dean’s list.

The following Ramsey County residents were named to the President's list: 

  • Matthew Alexander of Devils Lake 
  • Malayna Barendt of Webster
  • Blair Clementich of Devils Lake
  • Rachel Fritz of Devils Lake 
  •  Nathaniel Grafsgaard of Devils Lake 
  • Nichole Hettwer of Starkweather
  • Mason Horner of Edmore 
  • Dacotah Keller of Devils Lake 
  • Brady Larson of Brocket
  •  Steven Moser of Devils Lake 
  • Caitlin Nielsen of Devils Lake 
  • Sierra Tandeski of Devils Lake 
  •  Nicole Voeller of Devils Lake 

The following Ramsey County students were named to the LRSC Dean’s List:

  • Danielle Ash of Devils Lake 
  • Hannah Barendt of Devils Lake 
  • Shania Bertsch of Devils Lake 
  • Hunter Borstad of Devils Lake 
  • Haylee Carlson of Devils Lake 
  • Ruvin Charles of Devils Lake 
  • Erin Clementich of Devils Lake 
  • Alexis Cooper of Devils Lake 
  • Charles Craddock of Devils Lake 
  • Gabbey Crough of Devils Lake 
  • Gavin  Eback of Devils Lake 
  • Braden  Fee of Devils Lake 
  • Brant  Fisk of Doyon
  • Garyn Hamre of Hampden
  • Amie Kjorsvik of Devils Lake 
  • Ethan  Klindt of Devils Lake 
  • Larissa Klitzke of Devils Lake 
  • Samantha McKay of Devils Lake 
  • Kayla Nyhagen of Devils Lake 
  • Zachary Ohma of Devils Lake 
  • Keely Plemel of Devils Lake 
  • Madison Prince of Devils Lake 
  • James Sommer of Devils Lake 
  • Michael Widmer of Devils Lake 