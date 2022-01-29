Ramsey County counted on NDSU honor's list
K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal
DEVILS LAKE - Ramsey County natives were among the more than 3,000 students listed on the NDSU honors list for the fall semester.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the list.
Making the list from Ramsey County was:
- Madison Wood of Crary
- Jacob Dammen of Devils Lake
- Emily Eback of Devils Lake
- Julie Hagen of Devils Lake
- Allie Heck of Devils Lake
- Kenzie Jacques of Devils Lake
- Kaylee Lippert of Devils Lake
- Nicholas Magstadt of Devils Lake
- Reegan Reule of Devils Lake
- Darek Steffan of Devils Lake
- Jacob Vaagen of Devils Lake
- Lauren Sampson of Edmore