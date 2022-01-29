Ramsey County counted on NDSU honor's list

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Ramsey County natives were among the more than 3,000 students listed on the NDSU honors list for the fall semester.  

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the  list.

Making the list from Ramsey County was: 

  •  Madison Wood of Crary 
  •  Jacob Dammen of Devils Lake
  • Emily Eback of Devils Lake
  • Julie  Hagen of Devils Lake
  • Allie Heck of Devils Lake
  • Kenzie  Jacques of Devils Lake
  • Kaylee  Lippert of Devils Lake
  • Nicholas  Magstadt of Devils Lake
  • Reegan Reule of Devils Lake
  • Darek Steffan of Devils Lake
  • Jacob  Vaagen of Devils Lake
  • Lauren Sampson of Edmore