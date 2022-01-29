Devils Lake locals make University of Mary's Dean's list

DEVILS LAKE - As universities review fall semester final grades, University of Mary has announced two Devils Lake locals have earned a spot on the coveted dean's list for the fall semester.

Alexis Ternes and Ellie Volk were among more than 1,000 national students who represented Ramsey County on the list.

To qualify for the honor, traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.50 or better grade point average while carrying at least 12 credit hours.

Students enrolled in the UMary Online program must earn a 3.50 or better grade point average while at a full-time adult learner status.