North Dakota Community Foundation to host ND Picnic in AZ

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

NORTH DAKOTA - The North Dakota Community Foundation (NDCF) will be hosting the 54th annual North Dakota Picnic at Red Mountain Park in Mesa, Arizona on Sunday, March 6, 2022. The event is a gathering of anyone with North Dakota ties living either permanently or part-time in Arizona. The 2020 ND Picnic drew an estimated 2,500 people.

The event will be held from 10 am to 2:30 pm on Sunday, March 6 at Red Mountain Park, 7745 E. Brown Road in Mesa. It will feature musical entertainment, a variety of vendor booths, and the opportunity to meet up with old friends. There will be food available for purchase. Attendees are asked to pay $5 per person at the Registration Table to help defray costs.

Although there is seating available at the park, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. For more information, visit www.NDCF.net/Picnic, www.facebook.com/ndpicnic, or contact the North Dakota Community Foundation at (701) 222-8349 or christi@NDCF.net